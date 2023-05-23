Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 29,691 M

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $41.51, down -0.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.585 and dropped to $40.98 before settling in for the closing price of $41.31. Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has traded in a range of $28.39-$44.66.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 7.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -60.20%. With a float of $4.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.21 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 186000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.15, operating margin of +18.63, and the pretax margin is +7.65.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Comcast Corporation is 0.74%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 75,419. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 37,176 shares at a rate of $2.03, taking the stock ownership to the 19,507,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 487,146 for $2.05, making the entire transaction worth $999,331. This insider now owns 19,544,869 shares in total.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.82) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +4.42 while generating a return on equity of 6.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.42% during the next five years compared to -10.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Comcast Corporation’s (CMCSA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) saw its 5-day average volume 15.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 18.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Comcast Corporation’s (CMCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 89.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.52 in the near term. At $41.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.31.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 172.21 billion has total of 4,168,827K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 121,427 M in contrast with the sum of 5,370 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,691 M and last quarter income was 3,834 M.