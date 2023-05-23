CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 14.07% last month.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $78.66, up 1.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.0729 and dropped to $78.49 before settling in for the closing price of $78.50. Over the past 52 weeks, CSGP has traded in a range of $54.02-$85.37.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 17.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.10%. With a float of $402.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $404.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5653 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.66, operating margin of +20.66, and the pretax margin is +22.29.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of CoStar Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 27,677,888. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 360,530 shares at a rate of $76.77, taking the stock ownership to the 974,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director sold 2,300 for $68.50, making the entire transaction worth $157,550. This insider now owns 18,434 shares in total.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +16.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CoStar Group Inc.’s (CSGP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 13.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

The latest stats from [CoStar Group Inc., CSGP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.42 million was inferior to 2.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, CoStar Group Inc.’s (CSGP) raw stochastic average was set at 91.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $80.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $81.05. The third major resistance level sits at $82.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.89. The third support level lies at $77.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.43 billion has total of 408,539K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,182 M in contrast with the sum of 369,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 584,370 K and last quarter income was 87,130 K.