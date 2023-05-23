Dollar General Corporation (DG) with a beta value of 0.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) stock priced at $213.89, down -1.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $214.21 and dropped to $210.85 before settling in for the closing price of $215.08. DG’s price has ranged from $183.25 to $261.59 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 10.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.90%. With a float of $217.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 170000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.23, operating margin of +8.80, and the pretax margin is +8.24.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Dollar General Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 717,088. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,550 shares at a rate of $202.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,104 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Director sold 1,951 for $243.93, making the entire transaction worth $475,913. This insider now owns 38,269 shares in total.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.96 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.38 while generating a return on equity of 40.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.71% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dollar General Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.68, a number that is poised to hit 3.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Looking closely at Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.46.

During the past 100 days, Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) raw stochastic average was set at 21.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $214.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $234.62. However, in the short run, Dollar General Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $213.77. Second resistance stands at $215.67. The third major resistance level sits at $217.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $210.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $208.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $207.05.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 47.02 billion, the company has a total of 219,108K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 37,845 M while annual income is 2,416 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,203 M while its latest quarter income was 659,140 K.