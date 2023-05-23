Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) is -0.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) stock priced at $33.02, down -0.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.13 and dropped to $32.55 before settling in for the closing price of $33.00. EVH’s price has ranged from $21.83 to $39.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 25.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 43.30%. With a float of $93.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.22, operating margin of +0.37, and the pretax margin is -4.59.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Evolent Health Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 3,991,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 110,000 shares at a rate of $36.29, taking the stock ownership to the 819,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Director sold 110,000 for $31.83, making the entire transaction worth $3,501,348. This insider now owns 819,812 shares in total.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.38 while generating a return on equity of -2.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 26.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Evolent Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Evolent Health Inc.’s (EVH) raw stochastic average was set at 67.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.17 in the near term. At $33.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.28. The third support level lies at $32.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.72 billion, the company has a total of 112,668K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,352 M while annual income is -19,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 427,690 K while its latest quarter income was -19,980 K.