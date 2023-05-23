Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) last year’s performance of -72.53% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3796, plunging -0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3825 and dropped to $0.3708 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Within the past 52 weeks, HYMC’s price has moved between $0.31 and $1.54.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 75.70%. With a float of $155.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.27 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 64 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.50, operating margin of -160.97, and the pretax margin is -183.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 5,009. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company bought 11,940 shares at a rate of $0.42, taking the stock ownership to the 11,940 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s President and CEO sold 12,700 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $5,039. This insider now owns 2,193,076 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -183.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 14.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.31 million, its volume of 2.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4097, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5857. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3823 in the near term. At $0.3883, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3940. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3706, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3649. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3589.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 76.98 million based on 200,271K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 33,230 K and income totals -60,830 K. The company made 11,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.