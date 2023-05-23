Investors finally get a glimpse of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) volume hitting the figure of 1.54 million.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $5.36, down -0.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.47 and dropped to $5.11 before settling in for the closing price of $5.31. Over the past 52 weeks, CD has traded in a range of $5.00-$9.21.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 104.90%. With a float of $92.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1450 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.67, operating margin of +26.11, and the pretax margin is +20.78.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +14.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

The latest stats from [Chindata Group Holdings Limited, CD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.26 million was superior to 1.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.65. The third major resistance level sits at $5.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.93. The third support level lies at $4.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.13 billion has total of 366,280K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 659,930 K in contrast with the sum of 94,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 190,650 K and last quarter income was 15,880 K.