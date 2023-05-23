Investors finally get a glimpse of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) volume hitting the figure of 2.32 million.

May 22, 2023, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) trading session started at the price of $3.71, that was 6.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.96 and dropped to $3.71 before settling in for the closing price of $3.69. A 52-week range for VMEO has been $3.07 – $9.29.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -49.30%. With a float of $149.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1236 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.39, operating margin of -18.44, and the pretax margin is -17.94.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vimeo Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vimeo Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 75,414. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.77, taking the stock ownership to the 847,802 shares.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -18.38 while generating a return on equity of -21.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) raw stochastic average was set at 38.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.02 in the near term. At $4.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.61. The third support level lies at $3.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Key Stats

There are 165,786K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 660.44 million. As of now, sales total 433,030 K while income totals -79,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 103,580 K while its last quarter net income were -700 K.