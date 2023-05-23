Investors finally get a glimpse of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) volume hitting the figure of 1.64 million.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $7.72, up 2.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.915 and dropped to $7.63 before settling in for the closing price of $7.67. Over the past 52 weeks, SEAT has traded in a range of $6.29-$9.89.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 940.70%. With a float of $65.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 575 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.78, operating margin of +13.95, and the pretax margin is +11.53.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Vivid Seats Inc. is 12.70%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 13,219. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 1,801 shares at a rate of $7.34, taking the stock ownership to the 54,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 1,145 for $7.34, making the entire transaction worth $8,404. This insider now owns 35,230 shares in total.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 940.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vivid Seats Inc.’s (SEAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Vivid Seats Inc.’s (SEAT) raw stochastic average was set at 44.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.99 in the near term. At $8.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.52. The third support level lies at $7.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.54 billion has total of 195,385K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 600,270 K in contrast with the sum of 28,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 161,060 K and last quarter income was 30,270 K.