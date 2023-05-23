Investors must take note of BILL Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) performance last week, which was 2.02%.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $94.25, soaring 5.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.71 and dropped to $93.58 before settling in for the closing price of $94.66. Within the past 52 weeks, BILL’s price has moved between $68.30 and $179.85.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -169.10%. With a float of $101.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2269 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.12, operating margin of -49.35, and the pretax margin is -51.51.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BILL Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 197,398. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $98.70, taking the stock ownership to the 2,826 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s CFO sold 6,008 for $95.00, making the entire transaction worth $570,760. This insider now owns 28,866 shares in total.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -50.84 while generating a return on equity of -9.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 159.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

The latest stats from [BILL Holdings Inc., BILL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.46 million was inferior to 2.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.71.

During the past 100 days, BILL Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 49.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $111.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $101.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $103.78. The third major resistance level sits at $107.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.52. The third support level lies at $89.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.94 billion based on 106,386K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 641,960 K and income totals -326,360 K. The company made 272,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.