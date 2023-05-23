IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 27,540 K

On May 22, 2023, IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) opened at $0.20, higher 7.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.217 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Price fluctuations for IRNT have ranged from $0.19 to $3.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.70% at the time writing. With a float of $79.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 316 employees.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IronNet Inc. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 29.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 6,624. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 9,741 shares at a rate of $0.68, taking the stock ownership to the 920,431 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,220 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $5,716. This insider now owns 930,172 shares in total.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IronNet Inc. (IRNT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09 and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, IronNet Inc.’s (IRNT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 148.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3044, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6975. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2209 in the near term. At $0.2274, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2379. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2039, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1934. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1869.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Key Stats

There are currently 111,775K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 28.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,540 K according to its annual income of -242,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,974 K and its income totaled -17,417 K.