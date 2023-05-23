Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) volume exceeds 2.72 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) stock priced at $2.83, up 12.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.19 and dropped to $2.80 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. JMIA’s price has ranged from $2.55 to $10.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.80%. With a float of $100.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.62 million.

The firm has a total of 4484 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.53, operating margin of -101.15, and the pretax margin is -104.24.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -107.37 while generating a return on equity of -81.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jumia Technologies AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA], we can find that recorded value of 1.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 24.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.44. The third major resistance level sits at $3.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.53.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 318.95 million, the company has a total of 99,877K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 221,880 K while annual income is -237,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 66,480 K while its latest quarter income was -54,810 K.