Last month’s performance of 6.86% for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is certainly impressive

On May 22, 2023, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) opened at $0.9701, higher 12.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $0.9602 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. Price fluctuations for AEVA have ranged from $0.89 to $4.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -33.60% at the time writing. With a float of $122.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 306 workers is very important to gauge.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aeva Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 72,283. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,851 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 23,824,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 52,600 for $2.01, making the entire transaction worth $105,668. This insider now owns 23,859,891 shares in total.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 64.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

The latest stats from [Aeva Technologies Inc., AEVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.35 million was superior to 1.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 16.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1454, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8216. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1765. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2631. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0035, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9169. The third support level lies at $0.8737 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Key Stats

There are currently 220,361K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 272.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,190 K according to its annual income of -147,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,150 K and its income totaled -35,170 K.