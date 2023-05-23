Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) kicked off at the price of $83.99: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On May 22, 2023, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) opened at $82.99, higher 0.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.24 and dropped to $82.80 before settling in for the closing price of $83.37. Price fluctuations for LSCC have ranged from $43.41 to $96.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 88.40% at the time writing. With a float of $134.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.42 million.

The firm has a total of 949 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.02, operating margin of +28.84, and the pretax margin is +27.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 103.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 37,767. In this transaction SVP, Sales of this company sold 446 shares at a rate of $84.68, taking the stock ownership to the 33,096 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel sold 406 for $84.68, making the entire transaction worth $34,380. This insider now owns 2,029 shares in total.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.09 while generating a return on equity of 39.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 33.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, LSCC], we can find that recorded value of 2.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.27.

During the past 100 days, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) raw stochastic average was set at 62.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $85.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $86.45. The third major resistance level sits at $87.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $80.34.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Key Stats

There are currently 137,649K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 660,360 K according to its annual income of 178,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 184,310 K and its income totaled 55,920 K.