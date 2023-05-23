Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is 68.15% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock priced at $0.7199, up 1.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7199 and dropped to $0.5705 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. LPTX’s price has ranged from $0.27 to $1.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.00%. With a float of $82.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44 employees.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 8.28%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -65.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 75.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3963, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6980. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7297 in the near term. At $0.7995, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8791. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5803, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5007. The third support level lies at $0.4309 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 77.56 million, the company has a total of 119,411K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -54,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -41,863 K.