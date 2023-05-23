Lemonade Inc. (LMND)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 22, 2023, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) opened at $15.90, higher 12.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.2899 and dropped to $15.74 before settling in for the closing price of $15.83. Price fluctuations for LMND have ranged from $10.28 to $32.97 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 154.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.40% at the time writing. With a float of $48.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1367 workers is very important to gauge.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 28.34%, while institutional ownership is 34.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 29,058. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,945 shares at a rate of $14.94, taking the stock ownership to the 270,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 663 for $14.94, making the entire transaction worth $9,905. This insider now owns 48,322 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.13) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -154.62 while generating a return on equity of -32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.60% during the next five years compared to -48.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

The latest stats from [Lemonade Inc., LMND] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.6 million was superior to 1.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 77.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.81. The third major resistance level sits at $21.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.68.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

There are currently 69,491K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 256,700 K according to its annual income of -297,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 95,200 K and its income totaled -65,800 K.