Lennar Corporation (LEN) last year’s performance of 52.06% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $113.37, plunging -2.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $114.13 and dropped to $110.35 before settling in for the closing price of $113.59. Within the past 52 weeks, LEN’s price has moved between $62.54 and $116.18.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.30%. With a float of $247.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.07 million.

The firm has a total of 12012 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.31, operating margin of +20.05, and the pretax margin is +17.84.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Residential Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lennar Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 1,132,050. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $113.20, taking the stock ownership to the 151,386 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s VP/CFO/Treasurer sold 9,289 for $103.16, making the entire transaction worth $958,279. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.55) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +13.53 while generating a return on equity of 20.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.70% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Lennar Corporation (LEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.17, a number that is poised to hit 2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lennar Corporation, LEN], we can find that recorded value of 1.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) raw stochastic average was set at 79.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $112.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $115.44. The third major resistance level sits at $116.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $105.41.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.14 billion based on 289,401K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 33,671 M and income totals 4,614 M. The company made 6,490 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 596,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.