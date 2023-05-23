Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) to new highs

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.64, plunging -3.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.53 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Within the past 52 weeks, LU’s price has moved between $1.26 and $7.05.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 15.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -38.60%. With a float of $2.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.29 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 71034 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.84, operating margin of +21.41, and the pretax margin is +18.79.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lufax Holding Ltd is 4.24%, while institutional ownership is 16.60%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +12.56 while generating a return on equity of 9.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.10% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 13.53 million, its volume of 11.37 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) raw stochastic average was set at 3.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8454, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4297. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6433 in the near term. At $1.7067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4033.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.76 billion based on 2,292,217K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,636 M and income totals 1,293 M. The company made 1,767 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -160,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.