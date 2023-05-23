Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) last year’s performance of 75.23% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 22, 2023, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) opened at $1.78, higher 9.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.96 and dropped to $1.75 before settling in for the closing price of $1.74. Price fluctuations for ONCY have ranged from $0.80 to $2.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.90% at the time writing. With a float of $58.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.34 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 29 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -79.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.19 million, its volume of 0.25 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s (ONCY) raw stochastic average was set at 90.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3532, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4738. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9967 in the near term. At $2.0833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5767.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Key Stats

There are currently 64,093K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 112.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -19,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -4,760 K.