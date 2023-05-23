Recent developments with Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.98 cents.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.88, soaring 5.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.995 and dropped to $2.855 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. Within the past 52 weeks, RBBN’s price has moved between $2.19 and $4.84.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 20.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 47.90%. With a float of $137.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.54 million.

In an organization with 3394 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.29, operating margin of -3.81, and the pretax margin is -13.74.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ribbon Communications Inc. is 17.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 5,270. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $2.63, taking the stock ownership to the 208,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s President & CEO bought 10,000 for $2.60, making the entire transaction worth $26,000. This insider now owns 1,151,963 shares in total.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.96 while generating a return on equity of -18.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s (RBBN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.05. However, in the short run, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.03. Second resistance stands at $3.08. The third major resistance level sits at $3.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. The third support level lies at $2.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 505.02 million based on 170,087K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 819,760 K and income totals -98,080 K. The company made 186,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.