Recent developments with The Kroger Co. (KR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.47 cents.

On May 19, 2023, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) opened at $49.45, higher 0.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.69 and dropped to $49.25 before settling in for the closing price of $49.33. Price fluctuations for KR have ranged from $41.81 to $53.47 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 3.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.70% at the time writing. With a float of $711.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $715.00 million.

In an organization with 430000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.43, operating margin of +3.06, and the pretax margin is +1.96.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Kroger Co. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 1,102,873. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 23,000 shares at a rate of $47.95, taking the stock ownership to the 194,956 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s Group Vice President sold 25,000 for $47.49, making the entire transaction worth $1,187,225. This insider now owns 126,866 shares in total.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.89) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.50 while generating a return on equity of 22.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Kroger Co. (KR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Kroger Co. (KR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.58 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, The Kroger Co.’s (KR) raw stochastic average was set at 95.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.68. However, in the short run, The Kroger Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.80. Second resistance stands at $49.97. The third major resistance level sits at $50.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.09. The third support level lies at $48.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Key Stats

There are currently 717,648K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 148,258 M according to its annual income of 2,244 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,822 M and its income totaled 451,000 K.