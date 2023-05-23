Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $0.6484, up 0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.66 and dropped to $0.6211 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Over the past 52 weeks, TTCF has traded in a range of $0.61-$8.43.

While this was happening, with a float of $48.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.23 million.

In an organization with 800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.80, operating margin of -47.78, and the pretax margin is -60.79.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -61.27 while generating a return on equity of -92.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.97 million. That was better than the volume of 1.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 3.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 221.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3686, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8943. However, in the short run, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6702. Second resistance stands at $0.6845. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7091. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6313, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6067. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5924.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 56.65 million has total of 82,460K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 213,430 K in contrast with the sum of -87,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 54,115 K and last quarter income was -38,496 K.