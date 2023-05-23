Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) kicked off at the price of $24.65: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $23.80, up 3.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.78 and dropped to $23.72 before settling in for the closing price of $23.78. Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has traded in a range of $21.60-$44.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 59.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.40%. With a float of $160.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.45, operating margin of -9.45, and the pretax margin is -567.69.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 23,810. In this transaction CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $23.81, taking the stock ownership to the 23,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER sold 1,699 for $25.64, making the entire transaction worth $43,566. This insider now owns 13,540 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.5) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -567.53 while generating a return on equity of -148.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -43.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Looking closely at Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.82 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.78. However, in the short run, Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.05. Second resistance stands at $25.44. The third major resistance level sits at $26.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.93.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.09 billion has total of 163,671K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,407 M in contrast with the sum of -13,660 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 629,240 K and last quarter income was -69,230 K.