Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.25 million

On May 22, 2023, Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) opened at $39.79, higher 0.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.72 and dropped to $39.24 before settling in for the closing price of $39.85. Price fluctuations for TENB have ranged from $28.80 to $53.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -88.80% at the time writing. With a float of $110.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.79 million.

The firm has a total of 1900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.34, operating margin of -9.54, and the pretax margin is -12.48.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tenable Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 184,395. In this transaction President, CEO and Chairman of this company sold 4,817 shares at a rate of $38.28, taking the stock ownership to the 210,130 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,794 for $38.28, making the entire transaction worth $106,954. This insider now owns 196,774 shares in total.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -13.50 while generating a return on equity of -37.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.90% during the next five years compared to -5.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tenable Holdings Inc., TENB], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s (TENB) raw stochastic average was set at 44.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.53. The third major resistance level sits at $42.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.91.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Key Stats

There are currently 114,833K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 683,190 K according to its annual income of -92,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 188,840 K and its income totaled -25,100 K.