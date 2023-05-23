Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Tenaris S.A. (TS) average volume reaches $2.36M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Trending

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) stock priced at $26.17, down -1.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.50 and dropped to $26.155 before settling in for the closing price of $26.83. TS’s price has ranged from $22.24 to $38.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 17.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 132.10%. With a float of $233.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $590.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 25292 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.35, operating margin of +25.84, and the pretax margin is +25.14.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Tenaris S.A. is 60.60%, while institutional ownership is 12.70%.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +21.71 while generating a return on equity of 20.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.60% during the next five years compared to 42.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tenaris S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Looking closely at Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Tenaris S.A.’s (TS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.58. However, in the short run, Tenaris S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.50. Second resistance stands at $26.67. The third major resistance level sits at $26.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.81.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.39 billion, the company has a total of 590,268K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,763 M while annual income is 2,553 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,141 M while its latest quarter income was 1,129 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -54.48% last month.

Shaun Noe -
May 22, 2023, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) trading session started at the price of $0.68, that was -6.57% drop from the session before....
Read more

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) last year’s performance of 62.47% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On May 22, 2023, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) opened at $31.10, higher 3.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 110 K

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock priced at $1.35, up 5.22% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.