The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) 20 Days SMA touches 0.80%: The odds favor the bear

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $28.27, up 0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.415 and dropped to $27.91 before settling in for the closing price of $28.07. Over the past 52 weeks, LSXMK has traded in a range of $25.02-$45.20.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.70%. With a float of $195.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.68 million.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is 10.66%, while institutional ownership is 84.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24, was worth 49,320. In this transaction CAO/PFO of this company sold 1,370 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 15,805 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 700 for $35.95, making the entire transaction worth $25,165. This insider now owns 22,000 shares in total.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.55) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.20% during the next five years compared to 9.35% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s (LSXMK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.14 million, its volume of 0.97 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s (LSXMK) raw stochastic average was set at 18.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.43 in the near term. At $28.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.42.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.30 billion has total of 326,576K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,164 M in contrast with the sum of 1,815 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,144 M and last quarter income was 183,000 K.