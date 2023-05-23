Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -13.64%

On May 22, 2023, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) opened at $2.40, lower -5.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.445 and dropped to $2.24 before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. Price fluctuations for TRVI have ranged from $1.43 to $4.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 69.60% at the time writing. With a float of $57.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25 workers is very important to gauge.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 3.63%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 1,624. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 562 shares at a rate of $2.89, taking the stock ownership to the 27,918 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 840 for $1.84, making the entire transaction worth $1,545. This insider now owns 26,189 shares in total.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -46.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)

The latest stats from [Trevi Therapeutics Inc., TRVI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.43 million was superior to 95776.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s (TRVI) raw stochastic average was set at 35.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.53. The third major resistance level sits at $2.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.12. The third support level lies at $1.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) Key Stats

There are currently 60,070K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 134.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -29,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -6,400 K.