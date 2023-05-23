Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is expecting -54.33% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 22, 2023, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) opened at $0.895, higher 2.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.95 and dropped to $0.885 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Price fluctuations for WKHS have ranged from $0.82 to $4.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -14.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 76.30% at the time writing. With a float of $157.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.14 million.

The firm has a total of 331 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -649.99, operating margin of -2171.64, and the pretax margin is -2334.71.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 45,120. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 67,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,900. This insider now owns 43,000 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2334.71 while generating a return on equity of -82.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Workhorse Group Inc., WKHS], we can find that recorded value of 7.09 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1290, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1315. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9842. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0183. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8883, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8542. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8233.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

There are currently 184,958K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 182.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,020 K according to its annual income of -117,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,450 K and its income totaled -38,650 K.