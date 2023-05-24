-0.71% percent quarterly performance for TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is not indicative of the underlying story

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $61.18, soaring 1.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.76 and dropped to $61.05 before settling in for the closing price of $60.46. Within the past 52 weeks, TTE’s price has moved between $43.84 and $65.05.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 12.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.70%. With a float of $2.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.46 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 101279 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.98, operating margin of +19.32, and the pretax margin is +17.16.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TotalEnergies SE is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 2,242,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 71,980 shares at a rate of $31.15, taking the stock ownership to the 172,601 shares.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.49) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +7.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.00% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Trading Performance Indicators

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.16, a number that is poised to hit 2.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Looking closely at TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, TotalEnergies SE’s (TTE) raw stochastic average was set at 63.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.11. However, in the short run, TotalEnergies SE’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.72. Second resistance stands at $62.10. The third major resistance level sits at $62.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.30.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 152.61 billion based on 2,481,944K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 263,310 M and income totals 20,526 M. The company made 58,233 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,557 M in sales during its previous quarter.