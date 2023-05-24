$1.21M in average volume shows that DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) stock priced at $41.58, up 0.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.60 and dropped to $41.57 before settling in for the closing price of $41.57. DCP’s price has ranged from $26.44 to $42.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 195.90%. With a float of $90.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.56 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.01, operating margin of +6.13, and the pretax margin is +6.96.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of DCP Midstream LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 37.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 107,879. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,750 shares at a rate of $39.23, taking the stock ownership to the 2,750 shares.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.99 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.92 while generating a return on equity of 17.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 195.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.60% during the next five years compared to 61.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DCP Midstream LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DCP Midstream LP, DCP], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, DCP Midstream LP’s (DCP) raw stochastic average was set at 87.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 11.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.62. The third major resistance level sits at $41.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.54.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.68 billion, the company has a total of 208,658K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,993 M while annual income is 1,052 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,726 M while its latest quarter income was 211,000 K.