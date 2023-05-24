-11.24% percent quarterly performance for ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is not indicative of the underlying story

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.40, plunging -3.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.48 and dropped to $6.2601 before settling in for the closing price of $6.56. Within the past 52 weeks, ICL’s price has moved between $5.91 and $11.61.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -52.20%.

The firm has a total of 12733 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.24, operating margin of +34.87, and the pretax margin is +33.98.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ICL Group Ltd is 44.01%, while institutional ownership is 25.80%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +21.56 while generating a return on equity of 43.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to 40.09% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ICL Group Ltd, ICL], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) raw stochastic average was set at 16.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.57. The third major resistance level sits at $6.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.01.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.15 billion based on 1,287,151K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,015 M and income totals 2,159 M. The company made 2,098 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 280,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.