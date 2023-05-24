3.91% volatility in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) last month: This is a red flag warning

May 23, 2023, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) trading session started at the price of $56.29, that was -3.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.38 and dropped to $54.61 before settling in for the closing price of $56.84. A 52-week range for SEAS has been $40.01 – $68.19.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.50%. With a float of $35.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.98 million.

In an organization with 3200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.29, operating margin of +30.81, and the pretax margin is +22.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 108.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 223,240. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $55.81, taking the stock ownership to the 160,537 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s insider sold 12,568 for $56.89, making the entire transaction worth $714,994. This insider now owns 31,709 shares in total.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +16.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.90% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s (SEAS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.10. However, in the short run, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.97. Second resistance stands at $57.06. The third major resistance level sits at $57.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.43.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Key Stats

There are 63,887K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.60 billion. As of now, sales total 1,731 M while income totals 291,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 293,350 K while its last quarter net income were -16,470 K.