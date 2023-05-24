Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

-4.42% percent quarterly performance for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is not indicative of the underlying story

Trending

On May 22, 2023, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) opened at $6.00, higher 4.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.42 and dropped to $5.96 before settling in for the closing price of $5.99. Price fluctuations for UUUU have ranged from $4.69 to $8.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -16.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 102.60% at the time writing. With a float of $153.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 134 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.23, operating margin of -359.07, and the pretax margin is -478.98.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 44.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 120,750. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $8.05, taking the stock ownership to the 191,647 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Director bought 8,000 for $6.03, making the entire transaction worth $48,239. This insider now owns 150,159 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.53) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -478.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.76 million, its volume of 1.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 46.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.47 in the near term. At $6.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.56.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

There are currently 158,029K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,520 K according to its annual income of -59,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,610 K and its income totaled 114,270 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is 49.53% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) stock priced at $1.50, up 6.16% from the previous day...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) performance over the last week is recorded 9.23%

Sana Meer -
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $4.55, up 9.47% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Abcam plc (ABCM) performance over the last week is recorded -4.64%

Steve Mayer -
Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.96, plunging -0.89% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.