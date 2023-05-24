6.64% volatility in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) stock priced at $0.15, up 0.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.153 and dropped to $0.1475 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. AGLE’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $1.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -14.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.60%. With a float of $60.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 61 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.67, operating margin of -3640.23, and the pretax margin is -3604.59.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 50,472. In this transaction Director of this company bought 90,000 shares at a rate of $0.56, taking the stock ownership to the 90,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 28,200 for $0.71, making the entire transaction worth $20,022. This insider now owns 36,200 shares in total.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -3598.75 while generating a return on equity of -124.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 14.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s (AGLE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2157, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4958. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1530 in the near term. At $0.1557, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1585. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1475, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1447. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1420.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.88 million, the company has a total of 65,395K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,330 K while annual income is -83,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 200 K while its latest quarter income was -18,420 K.