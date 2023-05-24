-60.87% percent quarterly performance for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is not indicative of the underlying story

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $1.90, down -5.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.05 and dropped to $1.77 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has traded in a range of $1.76-$29.94.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 60.10%. With a float of $10.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.34 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$3.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$3.03) by -$0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -51.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.48, a number that is poised to hit -2.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Looking closely at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.0702, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2586. However, in the short run, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9567. Second resistance stands at $2.1433. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5833. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3967.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.30 million has total of 10,340K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -110,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -33,010 K.