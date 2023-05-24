$640.78K in average volume shows that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) is heading in the right direction

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $7.44, up 2.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.95 and dropped to $7.20 before settling in for the closing price of $7.44. Over the past 52 weeks, TNYA has traded in a range of $1.64-$7.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.70%. With a float of $61.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 141 employees.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 55.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 17,596. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 6,779 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 11,377,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 6,779 for $2.60, making the entire transaction worth $17,596. This insider now owns 11,377,053 shares in total.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.56) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s (TNYA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s (TNYA) raw stochastic average was set at 94.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.97 in the near term. At $8.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.83. The third support level lies at $6.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 498.56 million has total of 66,870K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -123,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -31,740 K.