$865.44K in average volume shows that Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is heading in the right direction

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $169.18, plunging -2.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $170.13 and dropped to $165.51 before settling in for the closing price of $170.99. Within the past 52 weeks, PWR’s price has moved between $112.86 and $176.29.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 12.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.70%. With a float of $141.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 47300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.74, operating margin of +5.59, and the pretax margin is +4.12.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quanta Services Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 12,980,371. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $173.07, taking the stock ownership to the 655,890 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s President and CEO sold 85,000 for $171.32, making the entire transaction worth $14,561,792. This insider now owns 730,890 shares in total.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.13) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +2.88 while generating a return on equity of 9.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.29% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Looking closely at Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.83.

During the past 100 days, Quanta Services Inc.’s (PWR) raw stochastic average was set at 76.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $165.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $149.76. However, in the short run, Quanta Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $169.32. Second resistance stands at $172.04. The third major resistance level sits at $173.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $164.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $162.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $160.08.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.21 billion based on 145,176K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,074 M and income totals 491,190 K. The company made 4,429 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 95,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.