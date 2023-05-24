A major move is in the offing as Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) market cap hits 1.90 billion

On May 23, 2023, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) opened at $4.22, higher 3.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.5006 and dropped to $4.20 before settling in for the closing price of $4.23. Price fluctuations for BBAR have ranged from $1.94 to $5.29 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 95.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.50% at the time writing. With a float of $69.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5888 employees.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is 76.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.26 while generating a return on equity of 22.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.93% during the next five years compared to 65.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.24 and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

Looking closely at Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s (BBAR) raw stochastic average was set at 42.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.74. However, in the short run, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.51. Second resistance stands at $4.65. The third major resistance level sits at $4.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.91.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Key Stats

There are currently 204,237K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,317 M according to its annual income of 453,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,791 M and its income totaled 204,800 K.