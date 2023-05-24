Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A major move is in the offing as Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) market cap hits 61.05 million

Trending

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.6871, plunging -4.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.69 and dropped to $0.6317 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Within the past 52 weeks, CTRM’s price has moved between $0.41 and $1.24.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 164.00%. With a float of $94.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.61 million.

The firm has a total of 1 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.51, operating margin of +47.14, and the pretax margin is +45.75.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +45.23 while generating a return on equity of 29.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 164.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25

Technical Analysis of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Castor Maritime Inc., CTRM], we can find that recorded value of 0.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Castor Maritime Inc.’s (CTRM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7214, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1431. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6807. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7145. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7390. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6224, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5979. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5641.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 61.05 million based on 94,610K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 262,100 K and income totals 118,560 K. The company made 69,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 33,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

-4.42% percent quarterly performance for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On May 22, 2023, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) opened at $6.00, higher 4.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is 49.53% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) stock priced at $1.50, up 6.16% from the previous day...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) performance over the last week is recorded 9.23%

Sana Meer -
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $4.55, up 9.47% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.