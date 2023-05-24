A major move is in the offing as Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) market cap hits 61.05 million

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.6871, plunging -4.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.69 and dropped to $0.6317 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Within the past 52 weeks, CTRM’s price has moved between $0.41 and $1.24.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 164.00%. With a float of $94.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.61 million.

The firm has a total of 1 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.51, operating margin of +47.14, and the pretax margin is +45.75.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +45.23 while generating a return on equity of 29.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 164.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25

Technical Analysis of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Castor Maritime Inc., CTRM], we can find that recorded value of 0.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Castor Maritime Inc.’s (CTRM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7214, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1431. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6807. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7145. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7390. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6224, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5979. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5641.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 61.05 million based on 94,610K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 262,100 K and income totals 118,560 K. The company made 69,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 33,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.