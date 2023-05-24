Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) 20 Days SMA touches 10.38%: The odds favor the bear

May 23, 2023, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) trading session started at the price of $9.03, that was 1.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.43 and dropped to $9.03 before settling in for the closing price of $9.11. A 52-week range for ACRE has been $7.52 – $14.81.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -59.70%. With a float of $51.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.59 million.

The firm has a total of 2550 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.28, operating margin of +54.81, and the pretax margin is +17.51.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 164,436. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 15,072 shares at a rate of $10.91, taking the stock ownership to the 157,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary sold 3,166 for $10.87, making the entire transaction worth $34,414. This insider now owns 53,865 shares in total.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +17.23 while generating a return on equity of 4.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.29% during the next five years compared to -11.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, ACRE], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s (ACRE) raw stochastic average was set at 32.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.63. The third major resistance level sits at $9.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.64.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Key Stats

There are 54,672K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 510.33 million. As of now, sales total 106,850 K while income totals 29,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 26,500 K while its last quarter net income were -6,440 K.