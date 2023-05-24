BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is 49.53% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) stock priced at $1.50, up 6.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.4501 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. BLRX’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $1.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.00%. With a float of $61.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.53 million.

In an organization with 38 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -42.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BioLineRx Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was better than the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, BioLineRx Ltd.’s (BLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 84.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0562, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9397. However, in the short run, BioLineRx Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6166. Second resistance stands at $1.6833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7665. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3835. The third support level lies at $1.3168 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 91.20 million, the company has a total of 61,531K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -24,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,731 K.