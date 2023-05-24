Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) volume exceeds 0.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $25.34, up 0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.66 and dropped to $25.24 before settling in for the closing price of $25.23. Over the past 52 weeks, BXSL has traded in a range of $21.81-$26.35.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.20%. With a float of $159.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.50 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.97, operating margin of +67.40, and the pretax margin is +45.57.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 188,621. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 7,900 shares at a rate of $23.88, taking the stock ownership to the 203,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 3,359 for $23.83, making the entire transaction worth $80,045. This insider now owns 3,359 shares in total.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.69) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +45.57 while generating a return on equity of 9.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

Looking closely at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) raw stochastic average was set at 77.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.26. However, in the short run, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.62. Second resistance stands at $25.85. The third major resistance level sits at $26.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.78.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.04 billion has total of 160,785K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 850,290 K in contrast with the sum of 404,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 264,940 K and last quarter income was 138,800 K.