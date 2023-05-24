Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,777 M

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $8.18, down -0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.405 and dropped to $7.97 before settling in for the closing price of $8.23. Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has traded in a range of $5.27-$12.97.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 11.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 91.70%. With a float of $51.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1956 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.69, operating margin of +0.34, and the pretax margin is +1.20.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aluminum Industry. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 130,500. In this transaction SVP, Strategy & Business Dev’t of this company bought 18,000 shares at a rate of $7.25, taking the stock ownership to the 46,678 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s President and CEO sold 49,568 for $8.88, making the entire transaction worth $440,313. This insider now owns 64,400 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

The latest stats from [Century Aluminum Company, CENX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.98 million was inferior to 1.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.62. The third major resistance level sits at $8.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.53.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 762.79 million has total of 92,324K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,777 M in contrast with the sum of -14,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 552,400 K and last quarter income was -38,600 K.