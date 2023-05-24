Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) 20 Days SMA touches 7.69%: The odds favor the bear

Search
May 23, 2023, Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) trading session started at the price of $103.48, that was 0.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.93 and dropped to $103.36 before settling in for the closing price of $103.71. A 52-week range for CPA has been $55.25 – $107.96.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 3.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 730.20%. With a float of $28.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7265 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.99, operating margin of +15.19, and the pretax margin is +13.09.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Copa Holdings S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Copa Holdings S.A. is 25.30%, while institutional ownership is 122.29%.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.4) by $0.59. This company achieved a net margin of +11.74 while generating a return on equity of 24.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 730.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.36% during the next five years compared to 0.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.56, a number that is poised to hit 2.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.42 million, its volume of 0.5 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.94.

During the past 100 days, Copa Holdings S.A.’s (CPA) raw stochastic average was set at 85.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $105.60 in the near term. At $107.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $108.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.46.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Key Stats

There are 39,416K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.14 billion. As of now, sales total 2,965 M while income totals 348,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 867,260 K while its last quarter net income were 121,520 K.

