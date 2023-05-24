Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 20 Days SMA touches -0.46%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) stock priced at $454.03, up 0.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $460.13 and dropped to $450.03 before settling in for the closing price of $457.04. ELV’s price has ranged from $440.02 to $549.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.30%. With a float of $236.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.50 million.

The firm has a total of 102300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Elevance Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 6,714,978. In this transaction EVP & Chief Administrative Off of this company sold 15,098 shares at a rate of $444.76, taking the stock ownership to the 51,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s EVP & President, Commercial sold 2,314 for $462.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,069,577. This insider now owns 15,327 shares in total.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $9.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.85 while generating a return on equity of 16.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.32% during the next five years compared to 19.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Elevance Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.70, a number that is poised to hit 8.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 37.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elevance Health Inc. (ELV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Elevance Health Inc., ELV], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.49.

During the past 100 days, Elevance Health Inc.’s (ELV) raw stochastic average was set at 22.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $465.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $485.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $461.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $465.99. The third major resistance level sits at $471.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $451.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $445.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $441.55.

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 107.79 billion, the company has a total of 237,056K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 156,595 M while annual income is 6,025 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,172 M while its latest quarter income was 1,989 M.