GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is -8.58% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $56.94, up 0.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.76 and dropped to $56.76 before settling in for the closing price of $57.40. Over the past 52 weeks, GFS has traded in a range of $36.81-$72.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 630.00%. With a float of $538.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.00 million.

In an organization with 14000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.70, operating margin of +15.55, and the pretax margin is +18.89.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +17.86 while generating a return on equity of 16.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.60 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 630.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (GFS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (GFS) raw stochastic average was set at 32.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.31. However, in the short run, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.93. Second resistance stands at $58.35. The third major resistance level sits at $58.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.35. The third support level lies at $55.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.46 billion has total of 547,755K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,108 M in contrast with the sum of 1,448 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,841 M and last quarter income was 254,000 K.