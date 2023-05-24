ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) with a beta value of 1.10 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $214.82, down -1.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $217.29 and dropped to $211.47 before settling in for the closing price of $215.91. Over the past 52 weeks, ICLR has traded in a range of $171.43-$249.62.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 34.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 172.30%. With a float of $81.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41100 employees.

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of ICON Public Limited Company is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 98.16%.

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.9 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.87) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 172.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.67% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ICON Public Limited Company’s (ICLR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.18, a number that is poised to hit 3.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)

Looking closely at ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.85.

During the past 100 days, ICON Public Limited Company’s (ICLR) raw stochastic average was set at 46.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $205.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $210.02. However, in the short run, ICON Public Limited Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $215.75. Second resistance stands at $219.43. The third major resistance level sits at $221.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $209.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $207.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $204.11.

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.00 billion has total of 81,724K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,741 M in contrast with the sum of 505,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,979 M and last quarter income was 116,650 K.