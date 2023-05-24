J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) kicked off at the price of $171.54: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) stock priced at $168.71, up 1.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $173.19 and dropped to $168.47 before settling in for the closing price of $168.85. JBHT’s price has ranged from $153.92 to $200.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 15.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.00%. With a float of $81.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 37151 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.15, operating margin of +8.82, and the pretax margin is +8.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 616,180. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $176.05, taking the stock ownership to the 9,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s EVP Highway Services sold 1,200 for $175.30, making the entire transaction worth $210,360. This insider now owns 1,210 shares in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.89 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.54 while generating a return on equity of 28.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.47% during the next five years compared to 0.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 161.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

Looking closely at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.22.

During the past 100 days, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s (JBHT) raw stochastic average was set at 21.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $172.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $177.15. However, in the short run, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $173.66. Second resistance stands at $175.79. The third major resistance level sits at $178.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $168.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $166.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $164.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.03 billion, the company has a total of 103,648K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,814 M while annual income is 969,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,230 M while its latest quarter income was 197,770 K.