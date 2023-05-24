Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.32%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.94, plunging -1.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.26 and dropped to $13.83 before settling in for the closing price of $14.07. Within the past 52 weeks, KTOS’s price has moved between $8.90 and $16.23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 8.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.10%. With a float of $123.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.10 million.

In an organization with 3600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.33, operating margin of +0.55, and the pretax margin is -3.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 65,430. In this transaction VP & Corporate Controller of this company sold 4,637 shares at a rate of $14.11, taking the stock ownership to the 33,167 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 1,447 for $14.00, making the entire transaction worth $20,258. This insider now owns 41,297 shares in total.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.21 while generating a return on equity of -4.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s (KTOS) raw stochastic average was set at 90.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.75. However, in the short run, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.12. Second resistance stands at $14.40. The third major resistance level sits at $14.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.54. The third support level lies at $13.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.81 billion based on 127,600K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 898,300 K and income totals -36,900 K. The company made 231,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.