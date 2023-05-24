Last month’s performance of -8.06% for Cummins Inc. (CMI) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) stock priced at $216.54, down -0.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $218.745 and dropped to $215.01 before settling in for the closing price of $218.03. CMI’s price has ranged from $184.27 to $261.91 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.50%. With a float of $140.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.50 million.

In an organization with 73600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.68, operating margin of +9.56, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Cummins Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 836,652. In this transaction VP – Chief Technical Officer of this company sold 3,307 shares at a rate of $252.99, taking the stock ownership to the 8,090 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s VP – Chief Administrative Off. sold 5,929 for $257.13, making the entire transaction worth $1,524,553. This insider now owns 16,144 shares in total.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $5.55 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.66 while generating a return on equity of 24.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.51% during the next five years compared to 7.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cummins Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.74, a number that is poised to hit 5.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.50.

During the past 100 days, Cummins Inc.’s (CMI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $227.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $233.68. However, in the short run, Cummins Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $218.15. Second resistance stands at $220.31. The third major resistance level sits at $221.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $214.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $212.84. The third support level lies at $210.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.29 billion, the company has a total of 141,562K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 28,074 M while annual income is 2,151 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,453 M while its latest quarter income was 790,000 K.