Last month’s performance of 9.44% for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) is certainly impressive

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.03, plunging -0.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.44 and dropped to $12.98 before settling in for the closing price of $13.05. Within the past 52 weeks, FCF’s price has moved between $11.32 and $16.53.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.40%. With a float of $91.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1536 employees.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is 1.74%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 50,115. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,900 shares at a rate of $12.85, taking the stock ownership to the 325,074 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 8,000 for $13.03, making the entire transaction worth $104,240. This insider now owns 321,174 shares in total.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +29.90 while generating a return on equity of 11.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 49.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) Trading Performance Indicators

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s (FCF) raw stochastic average was set at 31.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.29 in the near term. At $13.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.67. The third support level lies at $12.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.33 billion based on 102,891K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 428,660 K and income totals 128,180 K. The company made 137,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 30,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.